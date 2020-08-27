WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 62: The Eccles-on-Sea sea serpent
PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 August 2020
Archant
In 1936 a former Lord Mayor of Norwich spotted an unusual creature of the coast at Eccles-on Sea. The sighting sparked a heated debate on the Eastern Daily Press letters pages. Stacia and Siofra discuss possible explanations for what he and his friends saw.
