Search

Advanced search

WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 62: The Eccles-on-Sea sea serpent

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 August 2020

Mr HE Witard's sketch of the sea serpent he saw off the coast of Eccles-on-Sea. Picture: EDP Library

Mr HE Witard's sketch of the sea serpent he saw off the coast of Eccles-on-Sea. Picture: EDP Library

Archant

In 1936 a former Lord Mayor of Norwich spotted an unusual creature of the coast at Eccles-on Sea. The sighting sparked a heated debate on the Eastern Daily Press letters pages. Stacia and Siofra discuss possible explanations for what he and his friends saw.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It was in a different league’ - Angler’s disbelief at landing 9 stone catfish

Phil Spinks, from Bungay, caught a giant catfish in Diss Mere. Picture: Phil Spinks

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Banham Poultry defends safety record after coronavirus cases rise to 80

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Protests planned as Extinction Rebellion embarks on ‘critical mass’ bicycle ride around Norwich

Extinction Rebellion activists taking part in a previous critical mass bike ride. Photo: Bethany Wales

£15,500 needed for off-road wheelchair to allow paralysed man to walk on beach

Jonathan Walsh, who grew up in Caister-on-Sea, is trying to raise £15,500 to buy an Omeo wheelchair which has off-road capabilities. Picture: Jonathan Walsh