WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 62: The Eccles-on-Sea sea serpent

Mr HE Witard's sketch of the sea serpent he saw off the coast of Eccles-on-Sea. Picture: EDP Library Archant

In 1936 a former Lord Mayor of Norwich spotted an unusual creature of the coast at Eccles-on Sea. The sighting sparked a heated debate on the Eastern Daily Press letters pages. Stacia and Siofra discuss possible explanations for what he and his friends saw.

