More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

PUBLISHED: 11:48 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 13 February 2019

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

After Weird Norfolk took readers on an underground adventure to find a hidden street deep below one of Norwich’s busiest roads, the charity that runs the subterranean tours has announced another 70 dates when they will be opening up the caverns beneath Castle Meadow.

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick ButcherWeird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tales of tunnels that snake under Norwich and to the castle on the hill, secret dungeons, escape routes and a subterranean street filled with clues to Norwich’s rich heritage – all will be open to those with a golden ticket to the underground tour of Castle Meadow.

The Missing Kind charity was inundated with enquiries after Weird Norfolk took a tour below decks and told the story of what lies beneath what used to be Ponds shoe store.

Tours immediately sold out, but due to popular demand, the charity has added more than 70 new dates for 2019 which explore the fascinating basement and undercroft hidden deep below the KindaKafe at 21-23 Castle Meadow, Norwich.

And the charity has also produced gift vouchers for the £10.50 tour so that it can be given as an unusual gift.

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick ButcherWeird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/kindakafe-norwich-18389617495

