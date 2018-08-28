Search

Woman seeks help organising wedding with terminally-ill partner

PUBLISHED: 15:07 22 January 2019

Mark Waugh and Melissa Hunt, both 42, decided to get married after Mr Waugh had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Mark Waugh and Melissa Hunt, both 42, decided to get married after Mr Waugh had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Archant

A woman has been “overwhelmed” by offers of help and support after getting engaged to her terminally-ill partner.

Mark Waugh, 42, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last June. He told his partner before Christmas he would like to get married.

Melissa Hunt and Mark Waugh, both 42 and living in Bradwell, decided to get married after he was diagnosed in June with pancreatic cancer.

On January 10, Ms Hunt posted on Facebook: “In light of his diagnosis and his limited life expectancy he has said he would like to get married before he passes.

“We are in the planning stages but would like to do it ASAP,” she wrote.

The post was widely shared and a request for help in organising the wedding has led to offers from photographers, bakers, DJs, florists and make-up artists.

Mark Waugh and Melissa Hunt, both 42, are looking for help with organising their wedding.Mark Waugh and Melissa Hunt, both 42, are looking for help with organising their wedding.

“Lots of people have offered to make a wedding cake,” Ms Hunt said.

A woman from St Neots in Cambridgeshire will decorate the venue with flowers, DH Entertainment has offered DJ services and a woman from Ipswich has proposed arranging hair and make-up.

The couple, together for eight years, have not yet found venues for the ceremony or reception, but hope to host them on February 22.

Her sister, Denise Sudbury, as well as friends, have been “very helpful and supportive”, Ms Hunt said.

Originally from Hertfordshire, she has lived in Norfolk for twenty years.

She and Mr Waugh, a native of Leiston in Suffolk, both work at Caister Holiday Park.

They met eight years ago on Plenty of Fish, a dating website, and had been talking about getting married since Christmas.

“He said he’d like to get married before he passes,” Ms Hunt said.

“I said I knew a few friends to do the flower arranging,” she said, adding that she decided to post a request for help on Facebook.

Ms Hunt said: “I was worried people would think I want this massive free wedding.

“It’s just about getting some help to organise things.

“I’m not hoping to get everything for free.

“We only want a small simple wedding with a few friends and family.”

She added that guests wanting to give a gift could donate to the Louisa Hamilton Centre - a palliative care unit at James Paget University Hospital for people with cancer.

