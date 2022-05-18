Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast overnight following a week of sunshine and warm temperatures. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002

Thunderstorms could cause flooding and lightning strikes in Norfolk.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with storms set to hit the county on Wednesday evening (May 18).

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected at about 7pm and will continue through the night until about 3am.

Spray and sudden flooding could cause dangerous driving conditions and road closures.

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded due to floodwater or lightning strikes.

According to Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley, these showers could continue into Thursday morning before clearing as the day progresses.

He said: "Today (May 18) will see hazy sunshine with highs of 24C expected.

"But a south easterly breeze will strengthen through the day bringing temperatures down.

"This will lead into heavy rain and thunderstorms across much of the region overnight.

"Showers may continue into the morning but should clear away by late morning.

"Temperatures will remain in the 20s on Thursday but this will fall to about 17C on Friday, with showers expected throughout the day.

"High pressure will return by the weekend, which will be dry with highs of about 20C."

The thunderstorms follow a period of warm weather and sunshine.

Tuesday, May 17, saw the highest temperatures of the year so far.

EAST: Woburn in Bedfordshire peaked at 25.2°C this afternoon, making it the warmest day of the year so far. The average max temp for this time of year is 17°C 🌡️



This still falls short of the definition of a heatwave (3 consecutive days ≥27°C) pic.twitter.com/9XQ3Rwja24 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) May 17, 2022

Highs of 25C were recorded in parts of Norfolk, with Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast seeing the highest temperatures.



