Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
- Credit: Met Office
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Norfolk and Waveney as wintry showers overnight are expected to cause icy conditions.
The weather warning is in place for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, as icy patches are expected to form.
The yellow weather warning covers all of Norfolk and goes as far south as Aldeburgh in Suffolk.
The wintry showers will fall as a mixture of sleet and snow across parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, although it is unlikely to fall near the coast.
The Met Office says there is a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are also expected to cause slippery conditions.
Roads and railways could be affected by ice and the possible snowfall, resulting in longer journey times, Met Office added.
