Woman's call for flooding fix after 'torrent' of water rushes into home

PUBLISHED: 15:31 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 08 October 2019

Amanda's partner outside their door attempting to stem the flow. Picture: Amanda Burke

Amanda's partner outside their door attempting to stem the flow. Picture: Amanda Burke

Archant

A woman has called for extra drainage on her street after her house flooded despite complaining to the council about the issue more than two years ago.

She hopes extra drainage will be placed in the street. Picture: Amanda BurkeShe hopes extra drainage will be placed in the street. Picture: Amanda Burke

Amanda Burke, from Gorleston, has had to clear ground water from her property after it flooded into her home on Sunday, October 6.

It comes after Ms Burke highlighted the substantial amount of groundwater that made its way into her home in July 2017 to Norfolk County Council, raising concerns that it could happen again.

The 55-year-old, who lives on the corner of Baker Street and Blackwall Reach, said the council promised to investigate the flooding within 18 weeks.

"They replied that a report was being drafted and should be available in the next few weeks, but having heard nothing I followed up in April 2018 and was told it was out for consultation and that I would be contacted for my comments in the near future," she said.

Amanda Burke contacted the council following a 2017 flood. Picture: Amanda BurkeAmanda Burke contacted the council following a 2017 flood. Picture: Amanda Burke

She said they "chased and chased" the council for more answers, lodging a complaint in March this year.

This weekend, Ms Burke said water rushed down high street like a "torrent" to the corner of Baker Street and Blackwall Reach.

"This is not a natural disaster, this is just poor road and drainage design that means we, as householders, have water coming into our house whenever there is sustained heavy rainfall," she said.

She said the flooding was more of a nuisance than frightening, and that she had to spend hours stopping the water from destroying their belongings.

She said the family-of-three tend to not leave possessions in their front room in the risk it could flood.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said after the 2017 report, highways reviewed the existing maintenance of drains at Baker Street and found that the "surface water is functioning adequately".

They added: "We are currently investigating the flood event that took place on October 6, 2019. As part of any investigation we will assess the significance of the rainfall event to determine if the drainage system could have reasonably coped with this event.

"As the lead local flood authority, we are seeking opportunities to mitigate flooding across the county and are applying for funding to support these schemes.

"We will be contacting residents and businesses in the coming weeks to collate information to inform our future works and funding opportunities."

