Yellow wind warning issued ahead of gusty weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

The windy weather Norfolk and Waveney has experienced in recent days looks set to pick up towards the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the weekend. Image: Met Office/Open Street Map The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the weekend. Image: Met Office/Open Street Map

Coastal communities may be hit by spray or large waves, and some delays to road, rail and air traffic is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Dan Holley, meteorologist from Norwich-based Weatherquest said the windy weather would continue into next week.

Mr Holley said: "Quite a windy spell of weather seems likely from Saturday evening and on-and-off through most of next week.

"Much will depend on the exact track, shape and depth of several areas of low pressure.

Wet and windy conditions set in at Cromer on the North Norfolk Coast. Seagulls catching the wind off the sea . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Wet and windy conditions set in at Cromer on the North Norfolk Coast. Seagulls catching the wind off the sea . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

"Current guidance suggests gusts of 50-60mph are possible on Sunday."

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office yellow wind warning, which extends to the whole UK, also said there was a "small chance" some roads and bridges could close and that power cuts may occur.

There may also be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.