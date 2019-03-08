A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant Archant

Strong winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block in central Norwich.

Reports came in at around 12.20pm on Thursday that the cladding had come loose from Westlegate Tower, and had crashed through a skylight at a flat below.

The pedestrian street has been cordoned off while Norfolk Fire and Rescue service and scaffolders make the scene safe.

Nathan Humphreys, head of commercial and residential management at Watsons Property, who manage the building, said: “We received a call from a resident to say there had been a loud crash and that their skylight had been broken by something falling off the building.

“It was clear the external cladding had been pulled off in the high winds. “We attended within 10 minutes and have cordoned off the area with our health and safety officer contacting highways to seek their advice.”

“There is potential for more cladding to come off which is why we have cordoned the area off and asked pedestrians to go around,” added Mr Humphreys.

It followed a Met Office weather warning for strong winds across the East of England through Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting the region.

The chunk of cladding which blew off was around halfway up the 41m-high tower.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said officers were called at 12.47pm to reports that a piece of plasterboard had come off the building, but did not attend as it had not landed on the pavement or road.

Police officers have since been called back to the scene while the street is cordoned off.

Katrin Ringwood a retail assistant at Warings lifestore which is within the cordoned off area said the cafe and shop has been told the street could be closed for the rest of the day.

“They think it’s going to last all day, nobody really knows, or how long it’s going to last for, they can’t really say” she said.

Westlegate Tower was refurbished in 2014 at a cost of £8m and now houses around 20 apartments and two commercial units.

Mr Humprheys said the building insurance would cover the damage.