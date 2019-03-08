Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

PUBLISHED: 13:26 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 14 March 2019

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Archant

Strong winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block in central Norwich.

A piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic GilbertA piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Reports came in at around 12.20pm on Thursday that the cladding had come loose from Westlegate Tower, and had crashed through a skylight at a flat below.

The pedestrian street has been cordoned off while Norfolk Fire and Rescue service and scaffolders make the scene safe.

Nathan Humphreys, head of commercial and residential management at Watsons Property, who manage the building, said: “We received a call from a resident to say there had been a loud crash and that their skylight had been broken by something falling off the building.

“It was clear the external cladding had been pulled off in the high winds. “We attended within 10 minutes and have cordoned off the area with our health and safety officer contacting highways to seek their advice.”

A piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic GilbertA piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

“There is potential for more cladding to come off which is why we have cordoned the area off and asked pedestrians to go around,” added Mr Humphreys.

It followed a Met Office weather warning for strong winds across the East of England through Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting the region.

The chunk of cladding which blew off was around halfway up the 41m-high tower.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said officers were called at 12.47pm to reports that a piece of plasterboard had come off the building, but did not attend as it had not landed on the pavement or road.

A piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic GilbertA piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Police officers have since been called back to the scene while the street is cordoned off.

Katrin Ringwood a retail assistant at Warings lifestore which is within the cordoned off area said the cafe and shop has been told the street could be closed for the rest of the day.

“They think it’s going to last all day, nobody really knows, or how long it’s going to last for, they can’t really say” she said.

Westlegate Tower was refurbished in 2014 at a cost of £8m and now houses around 20 apartments and two commercial units.

A section of cladding has been ripped from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: ArchantA section of cladding has been ripped from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Archant

Mr Humprheys said the building insurance would cover the damage.

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following fundraising firm collapse

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists