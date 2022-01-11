News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning issued as dense fog spreads across parts of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:44 PM January 11, 2022
There will be dense fog in places. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dense fog is expected to cover much of Norfolk today and tomorrow, prompting a yellow weather warning to be issued by the Met Office

People travelling across the region could face disruption after a fog warning was issued by the Met Office. 

The yellow weather warning has been issued for 10pm on Tuesday, January 11 and is in place until 12pm on Wednesday, January 12.

The warning covers parts of Norfolk including Norwich, Downham Market, Diss and Attleborough.

Met Office yellow weather warning Norfolk

A map of the area to be affected by dense fog - Credit: Met Office

It also covers Waveney in Suffolk. 

The Met Office has warned that the fog may cause delays to bus and train travel and slower journey times can be expected.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

