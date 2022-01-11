Weather warning issued as dense fog spreads across parts of Norfolk

Dense fog is expected to cover much of Norfolk today and tomorrow, prompting a yellow weather warning to be issued by the Met Office

People travelling across the region could face disruption after a fog warning was issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning has been issued for 10pm on Tuesday, January 11 and is in place until 12pm on Wednesday, January 12.

The warning covers parts of Norfolk including Norwich, Downham Market, Diss and Attleborough.

A map of the area to be affected by dense fog - Credit: Met Office

It also covers Waveney in Suffolk.

The Met Office has warned that the fog may cause delays to bus and train travel and slower journey times can be expected.