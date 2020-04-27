Search

Forecasters predict week of ‘unsettled’ weather in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:58 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 27 April 2020

Weather forecasters are predicting a week of 'unsettled' weather in Norfolk Picture: David Harper

After a warm weekend in Norfolk, forecasters are predicting a more unsettled picture this week with outbreaks of rain and a drop in temperature.

You may need to get your jumpers back out the wardrobe as after the mercury hit 20C on Sunday, Monday is set for highs of 13C dropping to 9C on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Norwich-based based Weatherquest said: “After generally dry and sunny weather in recent days, it will be a more unsettled week with outbreaks of rain developing particularly on Tuesday in the daytime and evening.

“It stays unsettled on Wednesday with showers in the morning and a spell of rain in the afternoon which will clear overnight.

“Thursday will start off dry then there will be another band of rain in the afternoon.”

Things get slightly better at the end of the week, with Weatherquest predicting a “drier day with a bit of the sunshine coming back” on Friday, followed by a “scatter of showers” on Saturday - Sunday will be “the better of the two days” this weekend with highs of 16C.

