Fine forecast for outdoor get-togethers after lockdown is eased

Published: 1:49 PM March 22, 2021

A show of crocuses near the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens in the spring sunshine and warmer weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Those hoping to enjoy an outdoor get-together with loved ones when restrictions ease on March 29 are in luck as the temperatures could reach 16C.

With just a week to go until two households are allowed to mix outdoors, the weather is finally taking a turn for the better with sunny spells forecast as spring arrives.

On March 29, the 'stay at home' rule will end, paving the way for meet-ups in the park and private gardens - though people are still being encouraged to stay local and minimise journeys.

Temperatures are set to stay in the low-teens this week but next Monday, the day restrictions ease, the mercury could reach 16C.

The weather is a mixed bag over the next seven days, with Norwich-based Weatherquest forecasting largely dry weather on Monday and Tuesday, followed by patchy rain on Wednesday.

Thursday will be "relatively dry", with the chance of isolated showers in the afternoon, and Friday will be "unsettled" and the wettest day of the week.

On Saturday, it will be mostly dry, with the "odd isolated shower" in the afternoon, and early rain is expected on Sunday, with highs of 12 degrees on both days.

As restrictions loosen from next Monday (March 29) the week will get off to a settled start with dry weather and temperatures reaching up to 16 degrees, which will continue on Tuesday.

After a rainy day next Wednesday, it will be dry again on Thursday and Good Friday, though a bit cooler.

The bulk of the Easter weekend is looking dry at the moment, though wrap up if sitting outside as it will be breezy, with highs of 10C at the coast or 13C away from it.