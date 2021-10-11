News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dry and mild weather heading to Norfolk and Waveney this week

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2021   
Settled weather conditions are expected this week, with mostly dry conditions and warmer temperatures by Thursday - Credit: Chris Bishop

The forthcoming week is setting up to be pleasantly dry and mild, with temperatures reaching high-teens and low-20s later on. 

According to Weatherquest, an area of high pressure will move from the south shifting the jet stream north, bringing the region some settled weather.

Drier than average conditions are expected although there is till a risk of showers throughout the week.

On Monday, temperatures will still feel cool but there will be dry and sunny spells throughout much of the day. A maximum temperature of 15C is expected. 

Tuesday will be cloudier and breezier with some light showers expected to the east. 

As the week goes on the weather conditions will improve and much of Norfolk can expect mostly dry, sunny spells with warmer temperatures also arriving. There may be some early mist and fog patches but these will clear after the morning.


