Parts of Norfolk could be as hot as Ibiza this week

Published: 12:08 PM September 6, 2021

Norfolk could be as hot as Ibiza this week, with temperatures predicted to reach up to 28C in parts of the county.

It may have been a cloudy start to the day [Monday September 6] but once that has cleared Norfolk is set for sunny spells and the warmest temperatures we have seen for some weeks.

Most inland areas can expect temperatures of 25 to 27C today, but it will be cooler on the coast.

The Great Yarmouth area should see highs of 21C to 22C.

Predicting the conditions for Tuesday, Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury said: “It will be similar on Tuesday, but more in the way of sunshine and less cloud around during the morning. Overall, it will be a sunnier day.

“Tomorrow it will also be slightly warmer. The region as a whole will see temperatures of around 27C to 28C for most inland areas. The warmest temperatures will be in the west of Norfolk, into Cambridge.

“But highs of only 21C to 22C along the coast.”

Wednesday September 8, will see another dry day with similar temperatures but slightly more breeze.

Inland there could be highs of 27C to 28C but it will be cooler on the coast.

On Thursday it will start to cool down slightly - highs of 23C to 24C - with some cloud in the morning and chance of the odd shower developing into the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop again on Friday reaching highs of around 21C to 22C, with sunshine and showers predicted.

Saturday will be a slightly drier day with patchy cloud but more in the way of sunshine, temperatures reaching 21C to 22C.

For Sunday, Mr Dury, who is based at the University of East Anglia, added: “Most of the region will have a dry day, but there is a small chance of a shower on Sunday afternoon. Highs of 21C to 22C.”