Neighbours sandbag homes amid fears of fresh flooding

Neighbours were filling sandbags today, with more rain forecast on a new-build estate which was hit by flooding.

A torrent of water poured downhill on Aircraft Drive in Watton during Sunday afternoon’s downpours.

People living in the worst-affected properties had only moved into the rented houses a few weeks ago.

“It was coming in the front door, it soaked our carpets,” said AJ Leney Judd, who lives in one of the homes with his partner.

“People over the weekend said our house was the worst house. I’ve had to move everything up to the second floor. It’s the drainage, the pipes are too small.”

The rear garden of Mr Leney Judd’s rear garden is knee-deep in woodchip which was washed down by the water. He and his neighbours were removing the mulch from the front of their homes, where it had clogged drains after their plastic covers had lifted off.

Drain covers lifted as the waters overwhelmed the pipes. Other drains up the hill were full of mud brought down by the flood.

“It was crazy, crazy yesterday,” said Lee Codling, 30, who had come to check on his partner Sarah Reynolds, who lives in one of the houses. “I was talking to an old chap in town and he said he’d been living here for 26 years and it was the worst flooding he’d ever seen.”

Next door, Mark Golding and Zenni Munns, both 48, were clearing wood chip from their drains. “You’ve only got two small drains,” said Mr Golding. “There was loads of fire engines down here last night.”

The first fire crews arrived in Airfield Drive at around 3.30pm. Appliances were on the scene until late into the night.

Miss Munns said water entering the property had dampened carpets at the front of the house. Like her neighbours, she has fortified her front door with sandbags in case of further flooding.

After the water receded, it left the road to the properties and their car park caked in mud. People were out with brooms, trying to clear it away.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s not even our fault but we’re having to clear it up.”

Another man said around 10 properties on the estate were affected. He said the water had come from a culvert which had burst its banks further up the hill “like a tsunami”.