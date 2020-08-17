Search

Advanced search

Neighbours sandbag homes amid fears of fresh flooding

PUBLISHED: 13:07 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 17 August 2020

Neighbours clean up after the flooding in Aircraft Drive, Watton Picture: Chris Bishop

Neighbours clean up after the flooding in Aircraft Drive, Watton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Neighbours were filling sandbags today, with more rain forecast on a new-build estate which was hit by flooding.

Neighbours clean up after the flooding in Aircraft Drive, Watton Picture: Chris BishopNeighbours clean up after the flooding in Aircraft Drive, Watton Picture: Chris Bishop

A torrent of water poured downhill on Aircraft Drive in Watton during Sunday afternoon’s downpours.

People living in the worst-affected properties had only moved into the rented houses a few weeks ago.

“It was coming in the front door, it soaked our carpets,” said AJ Leney Judd, who lives in one of the homes with his partner.

“People over the weekend said our house was the worst house. I’ve had to move everything up to the second floor. It’s the drainage, the pipes are too small.”

Neighbours clean up after the flooding in Aircraft Drive, Watton Picture: Chris BishopNeighbours clean up after the flooding in Aircraft Drive, Watton Picture: Chris Bishop

The rear garden of Mr Leney Judd’s rear garden is knee-deep in woodchip which was washed down by the water. He and his neighbours were removing the mulch from the front of their homes, where it had clogged drains after their plastic covers had lifted off.

Drain covers lifted as the waters overwhelmed the pipes. Other drains up the hill were full of mud brought down by the flood.

“It was crazy, crazy yesterday,” said Lee Codling, 30, who had come to check on his partner Sarah Reynolds, who lives in one of the houses. “I was talking to an old chap in town and he said he’d been living here for 26 years and it was the worst flooding he’d ever seen.”

You may also want to watch:

Next door, Mark Golding and Zenni Munns, both 48, were clearing wood chip from their drains. “You’ve only got two small drains,” said Mr Golding. “There was loads of fire engines down here last night.”

The first fire crews arrived in Airfield Drive at around 3.30pm. Appliances were on the scene until late into the night.

Miss Munns said water entering the property had dampened carpets at the front of the house. Like her neighbours, she has fortified her front door with sandbags in case of further flooding.

After the water receded, it left the road to the properties and their car park caked in mud. People were out with brooms, trying to clear it away.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s not even our fault but we’re having to clear it up.”

Another man said around 10 properties on the estate were affected. He said the water had come from a culvert which had burst its banks further up the hill “like a tsunami”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

‘I’ve lost £80,000’ - homeowner’s regret as builder vows to compensate for botched extension

Ms Mileham's house was still in a

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

‘I’ve lost £80,000’ - homeowner’s regret as builder vows to compensate for botched extension

Ms Mileham's house was still in a

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

City Q&A - Join Dave and Connor at 1pm

Where else will Norwich City strengthen during this window? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Car and lorry involved in crash near A47 slip road

Emergency services were called to Tavern Lane Dereham, after a crash at the slip road onto the A47. Picture: Google StreetView

Third vehicle was damaged in fatal crash, police reveal

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske