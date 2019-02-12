Search

Norfolk set to see warmer weather this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:58 21 February 2019

The weather is set to get milder across Norfolk. . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The weather is set to get milder across Norfolk. . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk and Waveney looks set to enjoy some warmer weather this weekend, with temperatures predicted to hit 14C.

Only one year ago the region witnessed the beginning of the Beast from the East which ushered a wave of snow and icy winds.

Temperatures plummeted to -5C and snowfall measured more than 10cm in some areas.

And within the last few weeks the region has seen a return of some cold snaps and some may have feared a sequel to last year’s dramatic and disruptive weather.

But this has not been the case and temperatures are set to climb.

Forecasters from Norwich-based Weatherquest predict a mild period beginning at the end of this week, bringing temperatures of 14C at the weekend along with sunny spells.

Light to moderate south-westerly winds will help clear lingering clouds, leading to a bright and pleasant end to the half-term.

The region’s local businesses will be looking to capitalise from an upsurge in footfall, while families too will be keen to benefit from warmer weather

The Broads, as well as wildlife parks such as Banham Zoo and Africa Alive are just some of the popular destinations which may welcome larger than usual volumes of visitors this weekend.

