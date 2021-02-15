Temperatures set to hit 15C after big freeze

Published: 8:50 AM February 15, 2021

A much warmer week lies ahead for Norfolk after it was engulfed in snow and ice during the first half of February.

Freezing temperatures, icy roads and snow could be soon forgotten with temperatures expected to soar.

After a period where the temperature gauge barely got above freezing, forecasters are predicting much warmer air over the next week as a sign that spring is very much on its way.

The difference in the space of a week could be as dramatic as 20C, with a very mild 15C predicted for Norwich by next weekend.

According to BBC meteorologists, a weather front from the south will bring rain and winds at the beginning of the week, and with it some milder air than we have seen in recent weeks.

Temperatures across Norfolk are expected to be around 11C in some places on Monday, and are expected to remain at a similar level for much of the week.

The rain is expected to clear by the end of the week, leading to a warmer and sunnier weekend than we have had in a long while.

After overnight temperatures of -6C in some areas over the last few days, it should be much warmer through the night from Tuesday as it is expected to be around 10°C higher.