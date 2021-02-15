News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Temperatures set to hit 15C after big freeze

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:50 AM February 15, 2021   
The archway, which is the only remains of the monks' chapter house, in the snow as the sun sets at W

A much warmer week lies ahead for Norfolk after it was engulfed in snow and ice during the first half of February. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Freezing temperatures, icy roads and snow could be soon forgotten with temperatures expected to soar.

After a period where the temperature gauge barely got above freezing, forecasters are predicting much warmer air over the next week as a sign that spring is very much on its way.

The difference in the space of a week could be as dramatic as 20C, with a very mild 15C predicted for Norwich by next weekend.

According to BBC meteorologists, a weather front from the south will bring rain and winds at the beginning of the week, and with it some milder air than we have seen in recent weeks.

Temperatures across Norfolk are expected to be around 11C in some places on Monday, and are expected to remain at a similar level for much of the week.

You may also want to watch:

The rain is expected to clear by the end of the week, leading to a warmer and sunnier weekend than we have had in a long while.

After overnight temperatures of -6C in some areas over the last few days, it should be much warmer through the night from Tuesday as it is expected to be around 10°C higher.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
  2. 2 Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years
  3. 3 Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich
  1. 4 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  2. 5 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  3. 6 'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold
  4. 7 Man driving while disqualified has car seized and drugs confiscated
  5. 8 Careworker thanks farmers who helped stranded drivers through snowdrift
  6. 9 Council leader says railway station proposal is a 'pipe dream'
  7. 10 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital
Norfolk Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Work on the new Aldi store on Hall Road almost completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shopper frustrated by 'contradictory' parking charge letter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police said the force will come down hard on the suspects involved

House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus