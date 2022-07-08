Health warning issued as heatwave set to hit Norfolk next week

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a level two health warning ahead of a heatwave next week - Credit: Danielle Booden

A warning has been issued ahead of a heatwave next week which could see temperatures hit 30C every day.

Temperatures are already rising today (July 8) with highs of 28C expected in parts of Norfolk - hotter than in Los Angeles.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level two heat-health alert from 9am on Monday, July 11, until Friday, July 15, which covers the East of England.

Temperatures are expected to be hotter than in Los Angeles on Friday - Credit: Chris Bishop

Forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest said temperatures in parts of Norfolk could reach 30C every day next week with the south of the county seeing the hottest conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.

"High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly."

Norfolk is set to see hot conditions next week - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Met Office has said the highs today mark a consistent run of high temperatures over the next few days, meaning the country could bask in an official heatwave.

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.”

He added: “Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK. But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK.”