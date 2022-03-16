News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Skies could turn orange as Saharan dust expected to sweep across UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:35 PM March 16, 2022
Dust from the Sahara carried by warm winds that have brought unseasonal spring temperatures has seen

Orange skies are expected across the UK today as Saharan dust is being swept over the country from Europe - Credit: PA

Saharan dust which turns the skies orange and pink could hit the UK today, forecasters have said. 

The Met Office has warned the dust cloud, which is 2km above ground level, may fall during showers in southern parts of the country this afternoon (March 16). 

The Saharan dust has made its way across Europe, with satellite images showing the dust over parts of France and southern Spain. 

Weather experts say the impact from the dust is "unlikely" to be significant and it is expected to be most visible at sunset. 

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said: “Storm Celia over Spain is indeed pulling a dust cloud up from the Sahara, which could potentially reach as far as the south of the UK.

“However, we don’t expect significant impacts – the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset, but as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day this is unlikely to amount to much. There are no air quality warnings.

“People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today.”

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon