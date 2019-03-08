Video

Hundreds of homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Norfolk are still without power following an electrifying storm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The thunderstorm hit on Thursday evening bringing with it thousands of lightning strikes, tumultuous thunder and heavy rain across the region.

It followed what was the hottest day on record in Norfolk.

In the aftermath UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around the county.

While many have been fixed, problems persist in more rural parts of the county including around Hingham, Mattishall, Reedham and Erpingham.

Postcodes affected include: NR29 4, NR9 4, NR9 5, NR12 0, NR12 9, NR12 8, NR15 1, NR15 2, NR29 4, NR13 4, NR11 8.

UK Power Networks expects to restore power to the affected areas this morning (Friday).