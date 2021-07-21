Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
Heavy rain and thundery showers are expected to hit Norfolk this weekend as the current heatwave breaks into more unsettled weather.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of Norfolk on both Saturday and Sunday.
Heavy thundery showers are expected to break out over the course of the weekend, especially on Sunday when these could be widespread and torrential in places.
Forecasters have said there may be flooding and transport disruption in some places over the weekend.
It comes after the county has been basking in sunshine with temperatures regularly reaching mid to high 20s Celsius.
Western parts of Norfolk were hit with a torrential downpour and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, with places such as King's Lynn and Swaffham among those most affected.
Ahead of the weekend, Met Office deputy chief operational meteorologist David Oliver said: “This yellow rain warning comes as temperatures are set to dip for many areas over the weekend.
"A spell of rain, heavy in places perhaps with some thunder, moves in from the southwest late on Friday and into Saturday."
The unsettled conditions are set to continue for much of the UK into next week, with showers or longer spells of rain set to affect many areas, although still with some drier, sunnier spells.