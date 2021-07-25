Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Published: 7:44 AM July 25, 2021

A Norfolk meteorologist has said there is a risk of flooding in parts of the county on Sunday due to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Those at the Latitude Festival in Henham Park could be unlucky with the potential for heavy downpours in the the vicinity over the course of the day.

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said the slow-moving storms are likely to arrive on Sunday afternoon affecting the south and south west of the county.

Mr Holley said: "We have got a lot of low clouds. It is quite murky and misty out there and it is very humid so any brightness will trigger these storms into the afternoon

"It is hugely dependent on sunshine so this model fluctuates."

The meteorologist said the storms are forming along a northeast to southwest convergence line and the exact location varies between the A11/M11 corridor to the A12 corridor, or in between.

This would affect areas west of Norwich including Thetford and Mr Holley said there could be a lot of rain locally, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Mr Holley added: "Some model output suggests anywhere between 70-100mm could fall very locally today, it'll be basically a case of watching developments early afternoon to get an idea as to the exact location of the convergence zone.

"Most areas will not see anywhere near that much."

The risk of storms in the north and eastern areas of the county are likely to stay low as Mr Holley said the threat is more inland.

Regarding the forecast for the Latitude Festival in Henham Park, near Southwold, Mr Holley said it could be touch and go for those attending.

He said: "There was a thunderstorm there yesterday evening which did not last very long and came in from the North Sea.

"They are right on the northern edge so the storms could develop nearby or overhead. There is a risk to them but they are probably better than south west into the heart of Suffolk.

"It is worth getting the message out that there could be heavy torrential downpours in the vicinity."