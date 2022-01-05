Sharp frosts to hit Norfolk as temperatures plummet below freezing
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Temperatures could reach as low as -6c in parts of Norfolk as sharp frosts are set to hit the county.
The cold snap will arrive overnight with rural areas experiencing the lowest temperatures.
The forecast of frost follows yellow weather warnings of snow for northern parts of England and Scotland.
A spokesman for Weatherquest said: "Tonight is set to be pretty cold with one or two isolated showers to the north east.
"Widespread sharp frost is expected tomorrow morning with rural spots reaching lows of -6c but more widely temperatures will be as low as -3c.
"It will be dry and sunny throughout the day with temperatures slowly lifting to highs of 3-4c and there may be a band of rain moving across the region into the evening.
"By Friday, the rain should clear by the morning but there will be another frosty start with temperatures close to freezing. Blustery showers are expected later in the day with highs of 4-5c.
Most Read
- 1 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
- 2 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?
- 3 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
- 4 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
- 5 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 6 Hospital takes 'extreme measures' to squeeze extra patients into full wards
- 7 Can you rehome these rescued pets in Norfolk?
- 8 Flooding expected along River Yare as far inland as Norwich
- 9 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
- 10 Council say they will not back Western Link in major blow to project
"The weekend will turn wetter as a band of heavy rain spreads across Norfolk on Saturday, bringing torrential rain to parts of the county in the afternoon.
"Sunday will be largely dry and temperatures will become much milder with highs of 11-12c expected as we move into next week."