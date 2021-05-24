News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sunnier skies ahead after cold and wet weather

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:53 PM May 24, 2021   
The rising sun illuminates Norwich's two Cathedrals, starting points of the Walsingham Way. Photogra

The weather is set to get hotter in Norfolk towards the end of this week. - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

After being battered by wind and rain for the last couple of weeks, Norfolk is set to have sunshine once again.

Young man is holding a blue umbrella during a thunderstorm in strong wind. Picture: Getty Images/iSt

The weather in Norfolk has been wet and windy over the last few weeks - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today (Monday, May 24) Norfolk has had a mixture of sunshine, strong winds, and rain.

This time last year temperatures climbed up to 23C, with the month named the driest and sunniest on record.

It will remain cold in Norfolk over the coming days with temperatures struggling to hit 14C and clouds looming overhead.

The weather is set to get milder across Norfolk. .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The weather is set to get hotter in Norfolk towards the end of this week. - Credit: Archant

Temperatures could dip as low as 8C with intermittent rain, so people hoping to dine out this week should book a table indoors or with cover.

However, finally, there is good news on the horizon as forecasters say we are set for a warm, sunny spell towards the end of the week and through to the weekend.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Norfolk is set to climb up to 17C with sunshine over the weekend, meaning people wanting to enjoy a pint in a beer garden will have something to look forward to.

Saturday will see highs of 16C with intermittent sunshine while Sunday is set to be the best of the two days seeing the sunshine all day until cloud takes over in the evening.

Bank holiday Monday will see highs of up to 18C with intermittent sunshine and a slight breeze.


