News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Sunny and dry week ahead with 24C heat to come

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:24 AM July 13, 2021   
Sunny Hunstanton is extremely busy as the sun comes out this bank holiday Monday. Credit: Ella Wilki

Sunny weather in Hunstanton – more of these blue skies are on the way for Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It might be worth getting the sun tan lotion back out this week with lots of bright and cheerful weather on the way.

Norfolk is set to bask in the glow of the summer sunshine for the next few days as recent unsettled weather predicted to become much calmer.

Wednesday should the the coolest and dullest day of the week, with cloud cover expected for much of it and highs of 19-20C forecast.

Thursday and Friday should be brighter with a very low likelihood of rain on either day, according to forecasters at the Met Office.

The brighter and sunnier weather seems to be reserved for the weekend, with temperatures up to and exceeding 24C on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The heat and sunshine come with a warning, though – this newspaper's water safety campaign is encouraging people to enjoy our county's beaches, Broads, rivers and lakes safely.

Most Read

  1. 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 2 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
  3. 3 International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town
  1. 4 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
  2. 5 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  3. 6 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
  4. 7 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
  5. 8 New homes site in village sells for £2.2m
  6. 9 19-year-old left with heart condition and trauma after horror pregnancy
  7. 10 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gordon Sanders owns Runwood Homes

Investigations | Exclusive

Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash

Joel Adams

person
Police and Forensic Services officers at the scene of the house blaze on Saturday.

Updated

Shock as man dies after house fire

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A funeral

Safety warning after items left in coffins at crematorium

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus