Sunny and dry week ahead with 24C heat to come

Published: 11:24 AM July 13, 2021

Sunny weather in Hunstanton – more of these blue skies are on the way for Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It might be worth getting the sun tan lotion back out this week with lots of bright and cheerful weather on the way.

Norfolk is set to bask in the glow of the summer sunshine for the next few days as recent unsettled weather predicted to become much calmer.

Wednesday should the the coolest and dullest day of the week, with cloud cover expected for much of it and highs of 19-20C forecast.

Thursday and Friday should be brighter with a very low likelihood of rain on either day, according to forecasters at the Met Office.

The brighter and sunnier weather seems to be reserved for the weekend, with temperatures up to and exceeding 24C on Sunday.

The heat and sunshine come with a warning, though – this newspaper's water safety campaign is encouraging people to enjoy our county's beaches, Broads, rivers and lakes safely.