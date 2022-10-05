Norfolk hit by strong gusts and heavy rain

Norfolk has been hit by strong gusts of wind and heavy showers this afternoon - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has been hit by strong gale-force winds and heavy downpours this afternoon.

Gusts of over 40mph have been recorded at places across the county.

But while this afternoon is rather dreary, it thankfully shouldn't last for too long, according to Weatherquest.

Forecaster Chris Bell said: "A cold front has been moving across the county from the west, which has brought strong gusts of wind ahead of its arrival.

"There has been gusts across Norfolk this afternoon, which reached 46mph at Norwich Airport and 46mph in Weybourne.

"The heavy rain should be short-lived and it will remain blustery throughout the evening but by tomorrow it will return to dry and sunny conditions."

Tibenham in south Norfolk recorded high winds of 44mph and in Marham in west Norfolk reached 43mph.







