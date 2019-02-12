Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Photographer’s footage shows striking contrast between this month’s sunshine and Beast from the East

PUBLISHED: 13:24 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 28 February 2019

Southrepps Church tower rising up through a blanket of fog earlier this month. The image, by James Horne, went viral after appearing on the EDP website. Photo: www.blueskyuav.co.uk

Southrepps Church tower rising up through a blanket of fog earlier this month. The image, by James Horne, went viral after appearing on the EDP website. Photo: www.blueskyuav.co.uk

Archant

A photographer whose stunning drone image of Norfolk’s oldest church tower ended up going viral after appearing on this website has turned his attention to this month’s wacky weather – producing a ‘transition’ video showing two aerial views of the village taken exactly a year apart.

A few weeks ago, James Horne, who worked in construction before setting up aerial filming and photography company BlueSky, shot a series of dream-like pictures of 15th century St James’s Church, at Southrepps, near Cromer, with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.

The images and accompanying video were picked up by national newspapers including the Sunday Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror, also appearing on news websites all over the world, in a Belgian newspaper, and on BBC2’s Newsnight.

An aerial view of Southrepps in February 2019. Photo: BlueSky UAVAn aerial view of Southrepps in February 2019. Photo: BlueSky UAV

Struck by the contrast between last year’s freezing February temperatures and the record-breaking sunshine experienced by the UK this month, Mr Horne came up with the idea of illustrating the change with a ten-second video of of his home village.

“Everyone was talking about the sunny weather, but I do think it is a bit concerning from an environmental point of view,” he said. “It just reminded me that exactly year ago it was snowing, so I thought it might be interesting to replicate the exact image I took of the village last year with one showing Southrepps on the same day this year.”

The images and video show the village basking in sunshine on Wednesday, then covered with a thick layer of snow on February 27 in 2018.

Mr Horne, whose clients have included the National Trust, the RNLI, London airports and the Metropolitan Police, is now working on a project to stitch together around 1,000 drone images of Southrepps churchyard to produce a high resolution ‘map’ of unmarked graves.

An aerial view of Southrepps in February 2018. Photo: BlueSky UAVAn aerial view of Southrepps in February 2018. Photo: BlueSky UAV

He has also produced 500 postcards and a series of canvas prints of his picture of St James’s tower in the fog, which will be sold in aid of church funds.

“I was just amazed at how popular the image was,” he said. “I’ve had so many people ask for copies and even had someone contact me from Australia.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Young midfielder wants first-team experience to continue his Canaries development

Alfie Payne was an unused substitute at Sheffield Wednesday for Norwich City earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A decade of child abuse investigation - detective jails ‘the most horrible sex offenders’ for 300 years

The child abuse investigation unit will deal with sexual abuse, deaths and neglect cases. Stock image. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists