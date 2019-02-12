Video

Photographer’s footage shows striking contrast between this month’s sunshine and Beast from the East

Southrepps Church tower rising up through a blanket of fog earlier this month. The image, by James Horne, went viral after appearing on the EDP website. Photo: www.blueskyuav.co.uk Archant

A photographer whose stunning drone image of Norfolk’s oldest church tower ended up going viral after appearing on this website has turned his attention to this month’s wacky weather – producing a ‘transition’ video showing two aerial views of the village taken exactly a year apart.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A few weeks ago, James Horne, who worked in construction before setting up aerial filming and photography company BlueSky, shot a series of dream-like pictures of 15th century St James’s Church, at Southrepps, near Cromer, with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.

The images and accompanying video were picked up by national newspapers including the Sunday Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror, also appearing on news websites all over the world, in a Belgian newspaper, and on BBC2’s Newsnight.

An aerial view of Southrepps in February 2019. Photo: BlueSky UAV An aerial view of Southrepps in February 2019. Photo: BlueSky UAV

Struck by the contrast between last year’s freezing February temperatures and the record-breaking sunshine experienced by the UK this month, Mr Horne came up with the idea of illustrating the change with a ten-second video of of his home village.

“Everyone was talking about the sunny weather, but I do think it is a bit concerning from an environmental point of view,” he said. “It just reminded me that exactly year ago it was snowing, so I thought it might be interesting to replicate the exact image I took of the village last year with one showing Southrepps on the same day this year.”

The images and video show the village basking in sunshine on Wednesday, then covered with a thick layer of snow on February 27 in 2018.

Mr Horne, whose clients have included the National Trust, the RNLI, London airports and the Metropolitan Police, is now working on a project to stitch together around 1,000 drone images of Southrepps churchyard to produce a high resolution ‘map’ of unmarked graves.

An aerial view of Southrepps in February 2018. Photo: BlueSky UAV An aerial view of Southrepps in February 2018. Photo: BlueSky UAV

He has also produced 500 postcards and a series of canvas prints of his picture of St James’s tower in the fog, which will be sold in aid of church funds.

“I was just amazed at how popular the image was,” he said. “I’ve had so many people ask for copies and even had someone contact me from Australia.”