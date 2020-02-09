Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Part of the A47 which had been closed due to flooding has reopened although motorists have been urged not to drive if they do not have to.

Norfolk Police had said the Dereham-bound section of the A47 at Longwater in Costessey had been closed this evening (Sunday, February 9) due to flooding.

In addition the sliproad onto the A47 westbound was closed due to flooding.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said the road had since reopened although warned people not to venture out if they did not have to as a number of roads were still blocked due to trees that had been felled in the strong winds.

The spokesman said: "Don't drive and stay in if you can".

A number of trees have already come down during the course of the day but the torrential rain which fell earlier has weakened tree roots resulting in trees becoming unstable.

The spokesman said there was a backlog of work for partner agencies vThe sudden downpour earlier on Sunday caused a number of problems.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Sprowston to Mousehold Avenue just after 4pm so that an officer could give advice with flooding outside a property, while a crew from Wells removed flood water from a property on Whiteway Road, Burnham Deepdale shortly before 4pm. A garden was also flooded at Salhouse.