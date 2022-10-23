Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
- Credit: PA
Homes in parts of Norfolk have been hit with power cuts as a storm front batters the county.
Hundreds of homes are reportedly affected in areas surrounding Thetford, Attleborough, East Harling and Diss, according to the UK Power Network outage map.
A yellow weather warning is in place for the eastern region this evening (October 23) until the early hours of Monday morning, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected.
Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said the weather system has produced gusts of up to 60mph, with frequent lightning, torrential rain and hail.
Regions of France that the storm has already passed over were battered with hail the size of golf balls.
There is a chance of flooding and disruption, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.