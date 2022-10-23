News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:39 PM October 23, 2022
Updated: 7:44 PM October 23, 2022
Lightning flashes over Humber estuary near Hull as clouds obscure a view of the "Blood moon"

Homes have been left without power as a storm batters the county - Credit: PA

Homes in parts of Norfolk have been hit with power cuts as a storm front batters the county.

Hundreds of homes are reportedly affected in areas surrounding Thetford, Attleborough, East Harling and Diss, according to the UK Power Network outage map.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the eastern region this evening (October 23) until the early hours of Monday morning, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said the weather system has produced gusts of up to 60mph, with frequent lightning, torrential rain and hail.

Regions of France that the storm has already passed over were battered with hail the size of golf balls.

There is a chance of flooding and disruption, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Norfolk

