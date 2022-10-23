Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county

Homes have been left without power as a storm batters the county - Credit: PA

Homes in parts of Norfolk have been hit with power cuts as a storm front batters the county.

Hundreds of homes are reportedly affected in areas surrounding Thetford, Attleborough, East Harling and Diss, according to the UK Power Network outage map.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the eastern region this evening (October 23) until the early hours of Monday morning, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said the weather system has produced gusts of up to 60mph, with frequent lightning, torrential rain and hail.

EAST: A complex of thunderstorms will continue to migrate NE'wards at ~40mph across the region through this evening ⛈️



This system has a history of producing 50-60mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, torrential rain and hail. pic.twitter.com/YWxvzSDUxg — Dan Holley (@danholley_) October 23, 2022

Regions of France that the storm has already passed over were battered with hail the size of golf balls.

Large hail from the Eure region in France from severe thunderstorms this late October afternoon (south of Rouen) ⛈️https://t.co/RkdYTsCefL — Convective Weather (@convectivewx) October 23, 2022

There is a chance of flooding and disruption, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.