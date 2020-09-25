Search

Flooding and power cuts shut Norfolk schools

PUBLISHED: 10:44 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 25 September 2020

Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A number of Norfolk schools have been forced to close after high winds and rain have caused power outages and flooding.

Sprowston Community Academy has put in place a partial emergency school closure due to flooding affecting major parts of the school.

The academy site, in Cannerby Lane, intends to close to years eight to 10 and years 12 and 13.

Horning Community Primary School, in Lower Street, Horning, has been left with no power and some internal flooding.

The school has no hot water or heating or school dinners and will update parents in due course.

Marshland St James Primary School in west Norfolk has also closed due to no power in the village.

Norfolk County Council posted on its emergency closure list that St Mary’s Community Primary School, in Beetley, has also shut.

A number of homes and properties have also been affected by power cuts throughout Norfolk with hundreds of homes without power.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for rain and wind across Norfolk on Friday.

