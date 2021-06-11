Warm weather to stay for England's Euros opener as heatwave looms

Published: 7:53 AM June 11, 2021

It may not quite be enough for it to be declared an official heatwave, but the hot temperatures are set to stick around this weekend.

Most people in Norfolk can expect the mercury to stay comfortably above 20C over the next few days, even if there is expected to be a fair bit of cloud cover on Friday heading into Saturday.

And once the skies clear heading into Sunday, temperatures are expected to get to 25C or more as England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign, according to the Met Office.

Its forecast says Saturday should begin with some patchy cloud in mid-morning, but that is expected to clear away to make room for prolonged sunshine throughout the afternoon.

It will be very warm inland, though coastal area should feel more of a breeze to help keep things cooler.

But then from Sunday temperatures are expected to start creeping into heatwave territory, with 27C or more possible on both Sunday and Monday.

For it to be an official heatwave, temperatures in the East of England must reach at least 27C for three consecutive days. That threshold varies across the country.