Parts of region could see snow as Met Office issues warning

Parts of Norfolk could see some snow showers on Thursday - but rain is more likely. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Met Office has issued a warning that parts of Norfolk could see snow.

But forecaster in Norwich say, while there is a chance some parts of Norfolk could see snow on Thursday morning, most areas are more likely to see rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow which covers much of the country, including for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The warning is in place from midnight tonight until midday tomorrow.

The Met Office said: "Rain and hill snow will move eastwards late Wednesday evening and during the early hours of Thursday." They said it would move from the west to the east and may turn to sleet and snow over parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and the northern Home Counties.

They said: "Accumulations at these low-levels will be mostly small, especially on roads, but a centimetre or so is possible in one or two places.

"Rain, sleet and snow will quickly clear southeastwards by late morning and any snow at lower levels will soon thaw."

Dan Holley, a forecaster at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said there was a lot of uncertainty for the forecast, but there could be sleet and wet snow in some parts of the east.

He said: "The situation is very finely balanced between rain vs snow. Small accumulations possible, mostly on hills above 100m, away from coasts."

His fellow forecaster Adam Dury said Norfolk was more likely to be in for rain than snow, with snow more likely in Cambridgeshire.

He said: "I think it's going to be mainly rain tomorrow morning. A few places could have a sleety snow mix, more likely in the west of the county, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border and in Cambridgeshire."

The Met Office had extended a yellow warning of snow and ice, which had been in place on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, into Norfolk.

That warning was in place from 8pm last night until 10am today.

But Mr Dury said there were only a few parts of the county that came close to freezing temperatures.