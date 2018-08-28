Search

Rough sleepers to be offered emergency accommodation amid severe weather warning

PUBLISHED: 18:18 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 28 January 2019

Norwich City Council has activated emergency beds for rough sleepers. Picture: Nick Butcher

With snowfall predicted this week in Norfolk, Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

Over the next three days, people sleeping on the streets in Norwich will be offered emergency accomodation and support from tonight (Monday, January 28) until Thursday.

SWEP bed spaces are made available after a temperature of zero degrees Celsius or lower is forecast for at least three consecutive nights.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Norfolk.

Heavy snowfall could hit the region from Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with some areas predicted to see around 5cm of snow and temperatures drop to around -3C.

Norwich City Council will be working with Pathways and other agencies to help rough sleepers access the service.

Anyone who encounters people who are homeless and rough sleeping should notify the council by emailing roughsleepers@norwich.gov.uk.

For emergency assistance with finding accommodation call 0344 980 33 33.

