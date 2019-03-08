Search

WATCH: 'Amazing' lightning strike caught on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 15:12 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 19 October 2019

A lightning strike over Norwich was caught on CCTV at Advance Vehicle Rental on Turnpike Close (Picture: Advance Vehicle Rental)

Archant

An enormous lightning strike was caught on CCTV as the heavens opened over Norwich yesterday afternoon.

The staff at Advance Vehicle Rental in Hellesdon were amazed when the city skies lit up at around 5pm. So much so they decided to check out their CCTV and watch it back.

Managing Director Steve Ball said: "We are high up where we are based on Turnpike Close in Norwich.

"When the lightning struck everyone was amazed by the sheer width of the lightning fork hence why we had to look back on the CCTV."

