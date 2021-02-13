Garden centre staff go curling in the car park

Published: 9:32 AM February 13, 2021

Staff at North Walsham Garden Centre have taken to curling on the car park after it froze over on Tuesday. - Credit: North Walsham Garden Centre

One garden centre has decided to take advantage of icy conditions by hosting curling matches on its car park.

On quiet day last Tuesday while its car park was frozen over, staff at North Walsham Garden Centre decided to turn their hand to the winter sport by drawing up a target and using square bottles as sliding stones.

It's not the first time staff have played the sport, having done the same during the Beast from the East in 2018.

Owner Ben Youngs said: "It was good fun, we did it for the first time a few years ago so we thought we'd have a crack at it.

"There was a few of us at work and there wasn't many customers, we'd sold out of sledges within an hour, so we thought we'd just have some fun on the car park."

The curling season has now ended at the garden centre after staff managed to clear the car park later in the week.