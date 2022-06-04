Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee

The Met Office has said that the thunderstorm poses chances of flooding - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of the last day of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

All of Norfolk is predicted to be affected by thunderstorms from 12pm to 8pm tomorrow, June 5.

The day is set to have a high of 14C.

The Met Office has said that there may be disruption to travel as well as some flooding.

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible and could cause danger to life and road blockages.

Flooding of properties could happen quickly and there could be damage from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also the chance of power cuts.

Train and bus services may be affected by flooding or lightning.

