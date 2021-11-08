Norfolk set for cloudy week - but temperatures could reach 15C
- Credit: Jo Clarke
Norfolk is expected to be covered in cloud this week but will be largely dry, according to forecasters.
Monday is set to be the brightest day of the week with highs of between 10C and 11C, forecasters from Norwich-based Weatherquest said.
The clouds will arrive on Tuesday and it will be accompanied by some rain, but the weather is expected to brighten up later in the afternoon. Tuesday will also be the mildest day of the week with the temperature expected to reach highs of up to 15C in some places.
As the week progresses, Wednesday is expected to be largely cloudy with temperatures around 11C or 12C across the county.
That trend will continue on Thursday as it will also be a cloudy morning, however, the sun is set to return in the afternoon. The temperature could reach a high of 12C.
Friday is forecast to be breezy, with the potential of some rain.
