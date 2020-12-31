Gallery
Stunning photos show Norfolk's beauty as 2020 ends with one of coldest days of year
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Residents across Norfolk woke up to sub-zero temperatures on New Year's Eve, marking a frosty end to 2020.
Most across the county felt the chill at -1℃, while those living in Marham woke up to temperatures of -5.8℃ at 6am.
The ice-cold conditions across Norfolk set the scene for some stunning shots, including frozen bodies of water at New Buckenham and a cloud of mist hanging above Norwich.
Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said it was the coldest night in the region since February, and the coldest December night since 2017.
According to the Met Office, Friday is set to be similarly chilly – there will be highs of 4℃, but it is expected to feel more like -1℃ or -2℃ in the morning.
You may also want to watch:
The weekend could be a touch warmer with temperatures not expected to drop below freezing, but it remains unlikely to get above 5℃ in what is predicted to be a cold start to 2021.
