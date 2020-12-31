News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Gallery

Stunning photos show Norfolk's beauty as 2020 ends with one of coldest days of year

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:20 PM December 31, 2020   
A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Kett's Height, Norwich Credit

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Kett's Height, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Residents across Norfolk woke up to sub-zero temperatures on New Year's Eve, marking a frosty end to 2020.

Most across the county felt the chill at -1℃, while those living in Marham woke up to temperatures of -5.8℃ at 6am.

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - C

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The ice-cold conditions across Norfolk set the scene for some stunning shots, including frozen bodies of water at New Buckenham and a cloud of mist hanging above Norwich.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said it was the coldest night in the region since February, and the coldest December night since 2017.

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - C

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

According to the Met Office, Friday is set to be similarly chilly – there will be highs of 4℃, but it is expected to feel more like -1℃ or -2℃ in the morning.

You may also want to watch:

The weekend could be a touch warmer with temperatures not expected to drop below freezing, but it remains unlikely to get above 5℃ in what is predicted to be a cold start to 2021.

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit -

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Earlham Park, Norwich - Credi

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit -

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Earlham Park, Norwich - Credi

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - C

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit -

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfol

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfolk. Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - C

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit -

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit -

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfol

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfolk. Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfol

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfolk. Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Kett's Height, Norwich Credit

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Kett's Height, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfol

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Wymondham Abbey, South Norfolk. Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit -

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  2. 2 Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close
  3. 3 Eagles seen in Norfolk skies as success of reintroduction project is hailed
  1. 4 'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast
  2. 5 Norfolk stays in Tier 4 as restrictions expanded to other counties
  3. 6 'Inadequate' school joins academy trust
  4. 7 Jailed in December: murderers, arsonists and thieves
  5. 8 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
  6. 9 Emergency service worker 'patronised and humiliated' by Post Office staff
  7. 10 Zoos to close over rising Covid rates just days after reopening
Norfolk Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

'Stupidly busy': Warning that town is 'not open for day trips'

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Cliff fall partly demolishes pathway onto beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus