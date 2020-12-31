Stunning photos show Norfolk's beauty as 2020 ends with one of coldest days of year

Gallery

December 31, 2020

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Kett's Height, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Residents across Norfolk woke up to sub-zero temperatures on New Year's Eve, marking a frosty end to 2020.

Most across the county felt the chill at -1℃, while those living in Marham woke up to temperatures of -5.8℃ at 6am.

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The ice-cold conditions across Norfolk set the scene for some stunning shots, including frozen bodies of water at New Buckenham and a cloud of mist hanging above Norwich.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said it was the coldest night in the region since February, and the coldest December night since 2017.

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

According to the Met Office, Friday is set to be similarly chilly – there will be highs of 4℃, but it is expected to feel more like -1℃ or -2℃ in the morning.

The weekend could be a touch warmer with temperatures not expected to drop below freezing, but it remains unlikely to get above 5℃ in what is predicted to be a cold start to 2021.

