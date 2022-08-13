News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:43 AM August 13, 2022
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk - Credit: PA WIRE

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk as thunderstorms are expected to hit the county following a spell of extreme heat. 

The weather warning will be in place for the whole of the county between 10am and midnight on Monday, August 15, according to the Met Office. 

It comes after a the county has been hit by another heatwave this week and a drought has been declared for Norfolk.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many, it could cause more disruptions in Norfolk.

On the Met Office website it states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."


