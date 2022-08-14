Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk - Credit: PA

A yellow weather that was issued for Norfolk has been extended as thunderstorms are expected to hit the county following the heatwave.

The weather warning, which is in place for the whole of the county, was originally in place between 10am and midnight on Monday, August 15, according to the Met Office.

Now, the warning has been extended until midnight on Wednesday, August 17.

It comes after a the county has been hit by another heatwave this week and a drought has been declared for Norfolk.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many, it could cause more disruptions in Norfolk.

On the Met Office website it states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."



