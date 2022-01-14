News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cold weather and fog warning for weekend as temperatures to hit -2C

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:43 PM January 14, 2022
Dog walkers enjoying the frosty New Year's Day morning at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk is set to hit -2C, causing the Met Office to issue alerts for vulnerable people - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Norfolk is forecast to reach temperatures of -2C amid a cold weather alert and fog warning from The Met Office.

The Met Office's alert is set to continue through the weekend, with a 60pc of severe cold weather.

There is a risk of sharp frosts and freezing fog overnight which may persist into the day due to light winds and weak sunlight.

The alert has been in place since yesterday evening, January 13, and will last through to Monday, January 17.

There is also a fog warning in place for the East of England from this evening at 7pm to Saturday at midday.

The fog will form and spread overnight. It may lead to some traffic disruption due to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Prolonged periods of low temperatures can put vulnerable people at risk, especially older people, those with underlying health conditions and children. 

The Met Office recommends stocking up on foods and medicine so you don't have to go out when it's icy. Experts also recommends heating your home to at least 18C.

A level two weather alert, which Norfolk has been issued, is important for social and healthcare workers to take note of to ensure readiness the temperatures persisting or worsening.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, there will be some frost overnight but the weekend will become milder. However, temperatures may drop to -1C and -2C overnight.

Inland rural areas in the region are likely to be colder than towns and coastal areas. 

On Saturday, there will be some cloud and a little sun during the day, reaching temperatures of 6C and 7C.

On Sunday, it'll mostly be dry with some chance of showers. Temperatures may get to 8C and 9C.

A spokesman from Weatherquest added: "The cold weather is being caused by high pressure which is causing clear skies and cold temperatures."

Norfolk

