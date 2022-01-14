Cold weather and fog warning for weekend as temperatures to hit -2C
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016
Norfolk is forecast to reach temperatures of -2C amid a cold weather alert and fog warning from The Met Office.
The Met Office's alert is set to continue through the weekend, with a 60pc of severe cold weather.
There is a risk of sharp frosts and freezing fog overnight which may persist into the day due to light winds and weak sunlight.
The alert has been in place since yesterday evening, January 13, and will last through to Monday, January 17.
There is also a fog warning in place for the East of England from this evening at 7pm to Saturday at midday.
The fog will form and spread overnight. It may lead to some traffic disruption due to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Prolonged periods of low temperatures can put vulnerable people at risk, especially older people, those with underlying health conditions and children.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
- 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
- 4 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
- 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
- 6 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
- 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 8 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
- 9 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 10 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
The Met Office recommends stocking up on foods and medicine so you don't have to go out when it's icy. Experts also recommends heating your home to at least 18C.
A level two weather alert, which Norfolk has been issued, is important for social and healthcare workers to take note of to ensure readiness the temperatures persisting or worsening.
According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, there will be some frost overnight but the weekend will become milder. However, temperatures may drop to -1C and -2C overnight.
Inland rural areas in the region are likely to be colder than towns and coastal areas.
On Saturday, there will be some cloud and a little sun during the day, reaching temperatures of 6C and 7C.
On Sunday, it'll mostly be dry with some chance of showers. Temperatures may get to 8C and 9C.
A spokesman from Weatherquest added: "The cold weather is being caused by high pressure which is causing clear skies and cold temperatures."