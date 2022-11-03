Police receive 'high volume of calls' as heavy rain causes flooding

Video

Roads in and around Norwich have become flooded this morning - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has been battered by heavy rain this morning with a number of roads flooding.

Torrential downpours have been seen across the county with the heavy rain set to continue for the next couple of hours.

Due to the current weather conditions, Norfolk Police tweeted that they have received a high number of 101 calls.

They asked people to be patient and also urged them to only call 999 in an emergency.

Chris Bell from Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "There has been 14mm of rain recorded at Tibenham Airfield in the past 24 hours.

Rouen Road in Norwich - Credit: Archant

"The heaviest of the rain will come over the next few hours until about 10.30am.

"After that it will be light patchy stuff but it is likely to linger in the east of the region until mid-afternoon.

"The rain will clear out from west to east throughout the afternoon."

White Horse Lane in Trowse is currently blocked due to flooding. - Credit: Archant

White Horse Lane in Trowse is impassable this morning after heavy rainfall and standing water has been reported on roads across Norwich.

Riverside Road in Norwich, near the station, is also flooded.