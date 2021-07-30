News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:27 AM July 30, 2021   
A lightning storm over King's Lynn as viewed from West Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A lightning storm over King's Lynn as viewed from West Lynn. - Credit: Archant

More thunderstorms are on the way for Norfolk today, with up to 5cm of rain possible in a short period of time this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning covering the majority of Norfolk, starting from 11am and running through to 10pm.

Heavy rain is set to start in late morning in some areas, with the thunderstorms expected to roll in from mid afternoon.

The Met Office says there is a 70pc chance of thunderstorms from 4pm through to 8pm as Storm Evert makes its way across the country to parts of the east of England.

The weather warning covers western, northern and central parts of Norfolk, including Norwich, while some areas may avoid the thunder.

You may also want to watch:

But there is a separate warning in place for much of Suffolk and parts of Norfolk's east coast for wind, with gusts of up to 50mph in some coastal areas.

Storm Evert was named by the Met Office and has battered parts of the south west in the past 24 hours.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  3. 3 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
  1. 4 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
  2. 5 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
  3. 6 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  4. 7 Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000
  5. 8 Woman in 30s suffers head injuries in violent attack by two girls
  6. 9 Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died
  7. 10 Fly-tippers dumped dead relative's rubbish – just half a mile from recycling centre

An amber warning was in place across Cornwall as 75mph winds brought down trees and caused Falmouth Coastguard to attend to 22 incidents at sea overnight.

The Met Office's principal operational meteorologist Dan Suri said: "Storm Evert will move eastwards across southern UK during Friday daytime, clearing into the North Sea during Friday evening.

"As well as the high winds, there will also be some heavy rain before it leaves our shores, with up to 40mm possible over parts of Wales and the southwest and the potential for 40 or 50mm rain in a short period of time from heavy, possibly thundery, showers over parts of eastern and central England on Friday afternoon."

Norfolk Weather
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Norwich Crown Court

Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence

Joel Adams

person
Chapel building Shipdham in Norfolk

Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus