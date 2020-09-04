Search

Advanced search

Readers capture stunning sunrise and sunset pictures

PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 04 September 2020

Brilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan Skinner

Brilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan Skinner

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Red sky at night and red sky in morning have guaranteed stunning pictures from our readers.

Brilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan SkinnerBrilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan Skinner

Across the county people have captured images of amazing sunsets and sunrises over the past couple of days.

The old shepherd’s tales would normally give us an idea of what weather the skies are likely to lead to.

The Met Office is forecasting a mixed bag this weekend.

Saturday will have a bright start in the morning but then expect it to turn breezy with afternoon showers.

Sunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina UpexSunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina Upex

Sunday will be less windy and will start the day with sunshine. In the afternoon, Norfolk has been forecast to have cloud with rain and light winds.

Temperatures are likely to remain in the late teens over the weekend.

Sunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina UpexSunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina Upex

Sunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina UpexSunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina Upex

Sunset over Cromer Pier. Picture: Andreas YiasimiSunset over Cromer Pier. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Sunset in Attleborough on Thursday 3rd September. Picture: Helena ShortmanSunset in Attleborough on Thursday 3rd September. Picture: Helena Shortman

Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb HerbertPre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert

Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb HerbertPre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert

Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb HerbertPre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert

Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb HerbertPre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert

Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb HerbertPre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry's coronavirus outbreak means Norfolk is now on the government's 'watchlist'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry's coronavirus outbreak means Norfolk is now on the government's 'watchlist'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash

The crash happened on the A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road Picture: Google

New Norwich delivery company gives 100pc of food bill to restaurants

Norwich Urban Collective has been set up to make it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and the only charge is the delivery fee which goes to rider. Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse (L-R) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Restaurant served 5,000 people during Eat Out to Help Out

Staff at Lime Kiln Kitchen, at Thetford Garden Centre, thanked 4,837 customers who visited during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Photo: Lime Kiln Kitchen