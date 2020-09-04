Readers capture stunning sunrise and sunset pictures
PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 04 September 2020
Red sky at night and red sky in morning have guaranteed stunning pictures from our readers.
Across the county people have captured images of amazing sunsets and sunrises over the past couple of days.
The old shepherd’s tales would normally give us an idea of what weather the skies are likely to lead to.
The Met Office is forecasting a mixed bag this weekend.
Saturday will have a bright start in the morning but then expect it to turn breezy with afternoon showers.
Sunday will be less windy and will start the day with sunshine. In the afternoon, Norfolk has been forecast to have cloud with rain and light winds.
Temperatures are likely to remain in the late teens over the weekend.
