Readers capture stunning sunrise and sunset pictures

Brilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan Skinner (c) copyright newzulu.com

Red sky at night and red sky in morning have guaranteed stunning pictures from our readers.

Brilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan Skinner Brilliant sky over Lowestoft. Picture: Alan Skinner

Across the county people have captured images of amazing sunsets and sunrises over the past couple of days.

The old shepherd’s tales would normally give us an idea of what weather the skies are likely to lead to.

The Met Office is forecasting a mixed bag this weekend.

Saturday will have a bright start in the morning but then expect it to turn breezy with afternoon showers.

Sunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina Upex Sunset on 03/09/20 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Gina Upex

Sunday will be less windy and will start the day with sunshine. In the afternoon, Norfolk has been forecast to have cloud with rain and light winds.

Temperatures are likely to remain in the late teens over the weekend.

Sunset over Cromer Pier. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi Sunset over Cromer Pier. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Sunset in Attleborough on Thursday 3rd September. Picture: Helena Shortman Sunset in Attleborough on Thursday 3rd September. Picture: Helena Shortman

Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert Pre-sunrise colours over Cromer on 4 September 2020. Picture: Deb Herbert

