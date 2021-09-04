News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk and Suffolk set for mini heatwave with 28C temperatures

Jasper King

Published: 12:22 PM September 4, 2021   
sun

Gorleston beach in Norfolk on a hot day. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk and Suffolk are set for a "mini heatwave" as temperatures are expected to soar.

Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, has predicted parts of Norfolk will reach 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A spookesman said: "Temperatures in the county are expected to reach 27C on Monday and 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The warmest places are likely to be away from the immediate coast, with the south west of the county most favoured to reach these highs such as Thetford."

The weather changes are being brought about by increasing high pressure and a southerly wind.

It comes as welcome news to sun lovers after days of cloud and disappointing temperatures.

The forceaster confirmed: “Early next week high pressure will be in control and the winds will start to turn more southerly as well and from Monday we will see more in the way of sunshine for the most part.

“This will be one of the warmest spells of weather we have had in a while."

