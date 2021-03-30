News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

When to watch meteor shower with up to 18 shooting stars an hour

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:29 PM March 30, 2021   
The Lyrid Meteor Shower, with up to 18 shooting stars an hour, will be visible once more in April 2021. 

The Lyrid Meteor Shower, with up to 18 shooting stars an hour, will be visible once more in April 2021. - Credit: GettyImages/iStockphoto

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is set to light up the skies this April, with up to 18 shooting stars visible every hour.

The shower will be active from April 16 to 25 and will produce its peak rate of meteors on April 22, with the best displays before dawn and after dusk on that day. 

It gets its name as the shooting stars appear to originate from the constellation of Lyra.

Meteors are small chunks of debris, left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids, and when the earth passes through this it scoops up a number of the pieces and they then fall into the atmosphere.

These objects then burn up and appear as shooting stars in the sky. 

The peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021. 

The peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You may also want to watch:

At its peak, the shower is expected to produce around 18 meteors per hour, but how many you can see is impacted by factors including time of night and background light.

Also, April 22 is four days away from a full moon which will result in stray light. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
  2. 2 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
  3. 3 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
  1. 4 How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?
  2. 5 Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens
  3. 6 Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows
  4. 7 Second home owners 'must pay' as rules set to stop tax dodge
  5. 8 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  6. 9 Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat
  7. 10 Seafront casino on sale for £1.1m

The shower will be visible to the naked eye so there is no need for any equipment, just let your eyes adjust to the dark and look out for fast and bright meteors with fine trains.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos for EDP SUNDAY INTERIORS of Bank House in King's Lynn. Pic of a shower head.

Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus