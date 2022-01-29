Winds of 60mph forecast for parts of Norfolk as Storm Malik hits UK

Strong winds are predicted for Norfolk as Storm Malik arrives in the UK.

Parts of Norfolk are forecasted to see winds of up to 60mph as Storm Malik arrives in the UK.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds set to last until Monday, January 31 has been issued which covers most of Norfolk.

The Met Office has said that the winds will likely cause some travel disruption and could generate large and dangerous waves around the coast.

As of 3pm on Saturday, January 29, parts of Norfolk have already seen winds of nearly 60mph.

Dan Jolley, a Weatherquest meteorologist, tweeted Weybourne had seen the strongest winds so far with gusts of 59mph.

EAST: Strongest wind gusts to 3pm Saturday... 🌬️

59mph Weybourne

52mph Marham

48mph Norwich Airport

47mph Wittering

45mph Tibenham + Wattisham

43mph Andrewsfield

41mph Southend Airport

39mph Bedford

37mph Shoeburyness

36mph Monks Wood — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 29, 2022

The north Norfolk coast is set to be the most affected by Storm Malik with winds of 61mph predicted overnight between Sunday, January 30, and Monday, January 31 for Cromer.

Other coastal areas are not predicted to be as badly hit by the winds, with speeds of 50mph predicted in Great Yarmouth and 54mph in Hunstanton.

Similar speeds are forecasted for central Norfolk.

The storm will also drive a cold front southwards, with temperatures set to come down throughout Saturday and widespread frost expected to form across the UK in the night into Sunday.

Norfolk County Council have asked drivers to proceed carefully and have confirmed gritters will be out in areas of Norfolk in the early hours of Sunday.

Gritters will be out in the west and central areas of Norfolk in the early ours of tomorrow morning. Drive carefully especially on untreated routes #norfolkwinter — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) January 29, 2022

Elsewhere in the UK, winds are predicted to reach speeds of 80mph with parts of Scotland reporting 100mph gusts.

An amber weather warning has been issued in East Scotland including Aberdeen where a woman has been killed by a falling tree.