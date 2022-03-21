News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Parts of Norfolk could be warmer than Ibiza this week with highs of 19C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:03 PM March 21, 2022
Norfolk is expected to be warmer than Ibiza this week with temperatures set to reach 19C. 

According to forecasters, the county could see highs of 15C today (March 21), before soaring to around 18C in most parts of Norfolk tomorrow.

By Wednesday, temperatures could even reach 19C in some parts of west Norfolk.

In contrast, the Spanish island of Ibiza will only see highs of 16C, with rain predicted for most of the week.

Dan Holley from Weatherquest said: "Despite a cold start this morning we're going to see a much warmer week.

"It's going to be a dry and sunny week, with just a light bit of wind in comparison to the high winds we've seen recently which have made it feel a bit colder than it is.

"These temperatures are well above the average for this time of the year, which is about 12C."

Despite warmer temperatures in most parts of the county, Mr Holley warned that some coastal areas will remain cooler at around 12C.

He said the warmest coastal area would be Hunstanton with temperatures likely to reach 17C.

