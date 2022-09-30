Foggy start before 45mph winds and heavy rain hits Norfolk

Norfolk has seen a foggy morning with heavy rain forecast for the afternoon - Credit: Archant/Grace Piercy

Gusty winds of up to 45mph and heavy rainfall are due to hit Norfolk today following a foggy start.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest has said this morning's fog across the county will hang around for another hour - hopefully lifting fully by 10am.

The county will then see dry conditions for the rest of the morning before the wet weather moves in this afternoon.

A Weatherquest spokesperson said: "Rain will begin in west Norfolk at around 3pm and will arrive in Norwich by 4pm.

"Once the rain covers the county it will rain steadily into tonight, until about 11pm.

"Heavy rain is possible and there will be gusty winds of between 40mph and 45mph."

It comes as the Met Office warned parts of the UK could be hit by strong gale force gusts of up to 60mph in places.

But the weather is due to brighten up as the weekend progresses with the Weatherquest forecaster adding the county is anticipated to be largely dry.