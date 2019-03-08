Flood alerts still in place for coastal areas after further heavy rain

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk earlier this year. Coastal flood alerts remain in place today (Wednesday) following more heavy rain. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Flood alerts remain in place around the Norfolk coastline following another day of heavy rain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Isles Today: Most areas will be dry with sunny spells, although some thicker cloud will bring a few showers in eastern east Anglia, north Wales & the west Midlands during the morning, as shown by WQRadar. Mainly cloudy with showers in northern Scotland & Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/vzqfLgsL0s — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) October 2, 2019

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, from King's Lynn and Heacham to Winterton-on-Sea.

High tides, a tidal surge and strong winds are expected to make water levels higher with the highest tides expected at around 9.30am.

You may also want to watch:

The agency has warned of possible flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 8.30am and 10.30am in places such as Bacton and Walcott.

There are also flood alerts in place for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

However, unlike earlier in the week there are no flood warnings - which denote that flooding is expected and recommend immediate action - in place in the county.

Despite worries that parts of the north Norfolk coast would be inundated on Tuesday with the combination of heavy rainfall, high tides and strong winds, no serious damage was caused.

A Met Office weather warning was in place on Tuesday for heavy rain for the East of England, but so far no warnings have bee issued for the rest of the week.