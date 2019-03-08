Search

Advanced search

Flood alerts still in place for coastal areas after further heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 07:03 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:04 02 October 2019

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk earlier this year. Coastal flood alerts remain in place today (Wednesday) following more heavy rain. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk earlier this year. Coastal flood alerts remain in place today (Wednesday) following more heavy rain. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Flood alerts remain in place around the Norfolk coastline following another day of heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, from King's Lynn and Heacham to Winterton-on-Sea.

High tides, a tidal surge and strong winds are expected to make water levels higher with the highest tides expected at around 9.30am.

You may also want to watch:

The agency has warned of possible flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 8.30am and 10.30am in places such as Bacton and Walcott.

There are also flood alerts in place for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

However, unlike earlier in the week there are no flood warnings - which denote that flooding is expected and recommend immediate action - in place in the county.

Despite worries that parts of the north Norfolk coast would be inundated on Tuesday with the combination of heavy rainfall, high tides and strong winds, no serious damage was caused.

A Met Office weather warning was in place on Tuesday for heavy rain for the East of England, but so far no warnings have bee issued for the rest of the week.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s no different if he had taken a knife and stabbed it through her heart’ - mother describes disgust after daughter’s killer jailed

Kimberley Hudson, left, with mother Amanda Nichols. Picture: Amanda Nichols

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Library staff could be called on to dish out health tips as it is revealed 400,000 Norfolk adults are overweight

Norfolk County Council says 400,000 people in Norfolk are obese or overweight. Picture: PA

‘It’s not long before someone gets hurt’: fears raised over anti-social behaviour problems at flats

People living in and around a block of flats in Norwich have warned escalating drug use and around the clock anti-social behaviour in the area mean it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. Picture: Staff

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists