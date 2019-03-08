Broads at risk of closure after 'unusual' 50mph weather warning issued

Boaters planning on visiting the Broads this weekend have been warned to take caution after the Met Office issued severe weather warnings of 50mph winds.

The Broads Authority (BA) has warned inexperienced boaters to seek advice before heading on to the water, and advised people to stay "securely moored" to avoid difficulties.

A BA spokesperson said: "We are taking the unusual step of issuing advice for boaters this weekend following a Met Office severe weather warning.

"High winds with gusts of up to 50MPH on Saturday along with a risk of thunderstorms will pose challenges for even the most experienced boaters on the Broads.

"Inexperienced boaters should seek advice from their boat hire yards and Broads Authority advice is that you should stay securely moored to avoid getting into difficulties during very high winds."

Head ranger Lucy Burchnall said: "It is rare that we get these sorts of conditions during the peak holiday season and many visitors will be taking to the water for the first time on Saturday having arrived in the Broads National Park to start their holiday.

"We urge visitors to listen carefully to the safety advice given by boat hire companies and to take sensible precautions.

"High winds can make manoeuvring a boat very tricky.

"It is also possible that trees along riverbanks may be affected so we advise everyone to take sensible precautions.

"It is also highly likely that Breydon Water will be closed for a period on Saturday until the worst of the weather has passed."

Boaters should monitor the Urgent Boating News section of the Broads Authority website and check the authority's social media accounts.

For more information, visit: https://www.broads-authority.gov.uk/boating/navigating-the-broads/urgent-boating-news